Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 70,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,580. The firm has a market cap of $478.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,039.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,140 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

