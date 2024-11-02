NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.840-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NiSource stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 3,135,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

