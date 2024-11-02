New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,700 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $149.76 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

