New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,112 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $184,805.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $310,049.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $184,805.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,815 shares of company stock worth $11,635,501 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDS opened at $458.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.81 and a 200 day moving average of $429.88. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

