New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,084 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Moderna worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.