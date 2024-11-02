New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 175,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $209.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

