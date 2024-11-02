New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 560,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Clorox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 2.9 %

CLX stock opened at $163.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 292.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.