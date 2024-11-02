New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.78 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

