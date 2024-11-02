New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Corpay worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

Shares of CPAY opened at $329.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $355.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

