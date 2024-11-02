New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 396,225 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 396,225 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of CRH worth $71,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

