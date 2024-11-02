New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $74,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.84 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

