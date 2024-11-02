New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,532 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,753 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Autodesk worth $86,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 70.0% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $286.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average of $245.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $294.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $325.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

