New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $52,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,793 shares of company stock worth $34,300,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average is $249.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

