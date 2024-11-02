New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 24,421 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $57,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

CHKP opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.72 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

