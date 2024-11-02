Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.78. 203,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,235. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 9.88 and a 52-week high of 13.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of 12.57 and a 200-day moving average of 12.36.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund's investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

