Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NML opened at $8.23 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
