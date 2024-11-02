Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.30), with a volume of 300804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Netcall Stock Performance

Netcall Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £164.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3,333.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Netcall

In related news, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06), for a total value of £82,000 ($106,341.59). In related news, insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17), for a total value of £144,000 ($186,746.21). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06), for a total value of £82,000 ($106,341.59). 11.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netcall



Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

