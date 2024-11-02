Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

IRTC stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 400.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

