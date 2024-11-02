National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.440 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 672,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,059. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 130.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

