Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,866 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $146,343.98.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 691 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $82,097.71.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $59,068.64.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $73,422.08.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

