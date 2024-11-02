Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) versus SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Critical Analysis

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Nano Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.51 billion 0.67 $34.33 million ($8.99) -1.97 Nano Labs $11.06 million 2.58 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies -33.86% -18.00% -9.59% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 6 21 3 0 1.90 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 68.88%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Nano Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

