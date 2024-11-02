Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 76,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 49,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nanalysis Scientific Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

