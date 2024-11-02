My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $19,053.10 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

