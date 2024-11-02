Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $674.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $793.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $897.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $627.09 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

