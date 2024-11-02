Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 3.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.84 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.19 and a 200-day moving average of $221.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

