Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OraSure Technologies worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 99,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 391,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 605,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,021,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,809,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 418,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

OSUR stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

