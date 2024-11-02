Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.59 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

