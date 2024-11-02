Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00005344 USD and is up 10.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $6,393,215.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

