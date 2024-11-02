MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.25 and traded as high as C$46.41. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$45.96, with a volume of 32,735 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTY shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.43.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.26.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4909091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.