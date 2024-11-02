Monks (LON:MNKS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,163.98 ($15.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.56). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.56), with a volume of 952,600 shares trading hands.

Monks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,164.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,163.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About Monks

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

