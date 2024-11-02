Monero (XMR) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $155.53 or 0.00224153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $50.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,387.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00495668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00100108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00069933 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00020951 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

