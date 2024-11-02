Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.