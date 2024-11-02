Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 2,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 399.11% and a negative return on equity of 243.02%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform comprising adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, wrap up reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

