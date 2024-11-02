Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.57. 17,110,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 7.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.