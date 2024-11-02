Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 12,222,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,937,590. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

