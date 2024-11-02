Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of TWLO opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $85.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,678,687.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

