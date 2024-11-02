Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.800-9.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.96 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.4 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 132.73%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
