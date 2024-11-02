Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20), Zacks reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.17. 1,027,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.73%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
