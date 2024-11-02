MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients updated its FY24 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $99,965.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,105.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

