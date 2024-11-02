Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,342.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,403.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $953.28 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.