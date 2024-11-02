MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $234.02 million and $12.89 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $38.35 or 0.00055234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,444.18 or 1.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.36224808 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $14,868,689.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

