Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) vs. New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Head to Head Survey

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metals Acquisition and New Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 2.85 -$144.55 million N/A N/A New Gold $786.50 million 2.79 -$64.50 million $0.02 138.50

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A New Gold 2.33% 8.56% 3.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Metals Acquisition and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metals Acquisition and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67 New Gold 0 2 3 2 3.00

Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. New Gold has a consensus price target of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than New Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats Metals Acquisition on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

