Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Purchases C$10,313.80 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Brett Heath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,313.80.

Brett Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brett Heath acquired 2,900 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,620.80.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$449.58 million, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.21. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.13 and a twelve month high of C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTA. National Bank Financial raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Featured Stories

