Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.32. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 241,631 shares traded.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$120.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

