Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 81146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mattel Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

