Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,352,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,113,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $669.38 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $484.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $744.15 and its 200 day moving average is $762.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 108.40%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

