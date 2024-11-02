Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.