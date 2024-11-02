Mathes Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Entergy Trading Down 6.5 %

Entergy stock traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,875. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.