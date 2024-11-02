Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Glenn W. Stetson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,043.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTDR stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

