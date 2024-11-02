MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MarineMax also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.80-2.80 EPS.

MarineMax Trading Down 0.5 %

MarineMax stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 276,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,269. The stock has a market cap of $646.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $39.85.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HZO

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.