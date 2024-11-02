MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MarineMax also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.80-2.80 EPS.
MarineMax Trading Down 0.5 %
MarineMax stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 276,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,269. The stock has a market cap of $646.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $39.85.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
